Coastal fog and mild temperatures, forecast for Sunday Nov 5th

Beautiful mild weather for our first Saturday of November. A very weak marine layer is behaving a little on the stubborn side with the help of a shallow inversion layer. This temperature inversion acts like a lid which in turn keeps the marine layer from pushing back in to the ocean or being able to burn off. We could see some area of dense fog because of this as we head through the late night and in to early Sunday. Also, be mindful of the Fall back clock change for early Sunday or you may find yourself arriving an hour early to whatever you may have planned. Look for temperatures on Sunday to be mostly in the 60's and 70's with a few low 80's possible.

Looking ahead we see our familiar Fall pattern of quick moving storms taking aim at the West Coast. Most of the trajectories look to remain just to our north with some slight chances for rain in our northern areas early next week. What is most likely expected is the heavier onshore flow and more northerly wind from time to time. Highs will continue to be on the mild side for Sunday and Monday and then cool slightly for much of next week. Again some chances for rain to show up with our forecast models, but chances look pretty slim at this time. More than likely, rain will just brush our northern areas, the marine layer will remain for the coast and more northerly winds will affect places like the South Coast as the early season storm systems head inland to our north.