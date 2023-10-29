Offshore winds and warm temperatures, Monday Oct 30th forecast

The expected offshore flow did not disappoint as many regions enjoyed a very beautiful day despite the gusty. northerly winds. Look for the offshore flow to hold in to Monday with Ventura County still seeing Red Flag Warnings posted through Monday all the result of strong Santa Ana winds. Wind Advisories for much of the of the Oxnard coastall plain will hold in to Monday. stronger winds inland mean Wind Warnings holding through Monday as well. Another aspect of this offshore wind event is that some chilly air has drifted in from the north. The winds help to moderate the cold because of compressional heating from the down sloping winds. Where winds will be non existent or very light, it could get very chilly for early Monday. A Freeze warning is posted for portions of inland San Luis Obispo County and Frost Advisory is in effect through early Monday for the Santa Ynez Valley. All areas will enjoy beautiful mild to warm temperatures by the afternoon on Monday

Looking ahead, Fall is the season where we usually see the start of our gusty offshore wind events and Mother Nature is right on cue. Unlike the last event which was fairly weak, this one has more variables working to create gusty, dry and warming temperatures for all areas. The marine layer is expected to be completely out of the picture and again, very dry with gusty winds means very high fire danger widespread. We will likely see the winds from the north turn more northeasterly by Sunday and last through early in the work week. Temperatures will warm to upper 70's and lower 80's. Wind protected areas could see more cold overnight lows, but this will not be widespread. Halloween should see a very light wind from the northeast early and then calm through the day. But, the warming effect could mean trick or treat time will be a bit on the warm side. By the middle and second half of next, a gradual turn back to a mild onshore flow is expected. marine layer should start to rear its head by Thursday and more so by next weekend. This means more coastal fog and cooler seasonal temperatures