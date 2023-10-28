More wind ahead, forecast for Sunday Oct 29th

Beautiful and mild conditions for our last Saturday of October 2023. Storms to our north with high pressure air masses chasing low pressure means one thing and that's strong wind. Currently, we are seeing several advisories and warnings. A chilly air mass sliding south will bring potential frost and freeze conditions for interior portions of San Luis Obispo which will last until about mid morning Sunday. Where the northerly winds will be blowing, temperatures will likely stay above the freezing mark. However, aside from that benefit, much of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will be under a Wind Advisory and Red Flag fire conditions through the start of next week. The gusty Santa Lucias and Santa Anas could produce wind speeds of 40 mph plus. Temperatures on Sunday look very nice with expected highs in the 70's despite our wind protected regions starting out in the chilly 30's and 40's.

Looking ahead, Fall is the season where we usually see the start of our gusty offshore wind events and Mother Nature is right on cue. Unlike the last event which was fairly weak, this one has more variables working to create gusty, dry and warming temperatures for all areas. The marine layer is expected to be completely out of the picture and again, very dry with gusty winds means very high fire danger widespread. We will likely see the winds from the north turn more northeasterly by Sunday and last through early in the work week. Temperatures will warm to upper 70's and lower 80's. Wind protected areas could see more cold overnight lows, but this will not be widespread. Halloween should see a very light wind from the northeast early and then calm through the day. But, the warming effect could mean trick or treat time will be a bit on the warm side. By the middle and second half of next, a gradual turn back to a mild onshore flow is expected. marine layer should start to rear its head by Thursday and more so by next weekend. This means more coastal fog and cooler seasonal temperatures.