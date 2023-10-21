Sprinkles possible, forecast for Sunday Oct 22nd

High pressure continues to loosen its grip across much of the Western U.S which is helping to cool things down. However, our immediate coastal plains managed to see more sunshine and have actually seen slightly warmer temperatures. The last few days has seen a very mild offshore flow coupled with a very shallow beach side inversion layer. These two weather variables kept the dense fog right along the coast despite the very hot conditions just a few miles inland. A stronger onshore flow, courtesy of a Pacific storm, will continue through the weekend with more cooling expected on Sunday. We could even see some light drizzle along the Central Coast with very little chance south of Pt. Conception. We are also seeing some isolated northerly winds along the Gaviota Coast and Wind Advisory is in effect until early Sunday. Gusty northwest wind speeds could exceed 35 mph below passes and canyons. With the increase in cloud cover, highs on Sunday will only top out in the 60's and 70's.

Looking ahead, the early season storm will continue to push through the region as we head in to next week. Again, measurable rainfall is not expected, but light patchy drizzle is a possibility. Beyond Tuesday we expect to see light north to northwesterly flow with the ever present marine layer being a big part of our weather forecast. However, computer models are not overly confident how strong the afore mentioned weather variables will be. We'll need to keep an eye on the next round of forecast model runs to get a better grip on what to expect for the second of the work week and in to the following weekend.