Dense fog and hazardous marine conditions continue Friday

Very dense fog developed late Thursday night and will creep into the Central Coast, impacting your Friday morning commute. Another Dense Fog Advisory is set up until 9am, where visibility could be under a quarter of a mile. Fog will clear out in a similar fashion to Thursday and sunshine should peak through the clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the toasty side, but we will be a degree or two cooler than days prior. A High Surf Advisory is in place for Northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County beaches until 9pm, this advisory continues until 3am Saturday for Ventura County Beaches. A Hazardous Beach Statement has been issued for the South Central Coast until this evening, so make sure to stay out of the waters throughout the region.

The real cooldown begins Saturday, where some temperatures could plummet 10 degrees. Onshore flow will strengthen significantly, cooling these temperatures into the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s inland. Most of the area will be below average for this time in October. The marine layer will develop in the morning and may be on the stubborn side to clear.

We cool off even further into Sunday as a low pressure system starts to track into the area, bringing added moisture and cooler air with it. Mild conditions persist into the workweek, but this low pressure system has the possibility to bring light rain with it. Most models show very light rain, in the hundredths of inches impacting the region by Sunday night into Monday morning. Timing and amount of rain still need to be monitored.