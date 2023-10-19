Dense fog clears this afternoon, temperatures heat up rapidly.

Dense fog continues to impact the Central Coast Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued another Dense Fog Advisory until 10am. Clouds and fog will clear out in a similar pattern to Wednesday, and sunny skies will prevail by the afternoon. The heat will be the main story today, as high pressure continues to bring hot and dry air into the region. Highs will reach into the upper 70s and middle 80s near the coast while inland areas will sit in the middle 90s with some areas breaking past the triple digits. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Ventura County Valleys and San Luis Obispo Interior Valleys from 10am until 8pm Thursday evening. Make sure to stay cool, especially when working outside.

High pressure begins to move out of the region and weaken by Friday, meaning temperatures will cool, only by a few degrees or so. Onshore flow will strengthen, meaning the marine layer and clouds move back in but should clear by the late afternoon. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 70s and 80s near the coast and lower 90s inland, still above average for this time. It will be the perfect beach day and a good ending to the heatwave!

The real cooldown begins Saturday, some areas may cool as much as 10 degrees. Clouds will linger near the coast and may only give way to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will cool to below average conditions and it'll feel a lot more like fall. The cooling trend continues into next week and each day looks to be rather copy and paste. By Monday, a low pressure system will move down from the north and could bring some added moisture with it. As of now, models show about a 10% chance of very light rain, but there are still plenty of details to work out.