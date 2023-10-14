Sunny & beautiful, forecast for Sunday Oct 14th

Beautiful weather once again for our mid October weekend activities. Some patchy fog has been lingering along the immediate coast as a moderate sea breeze keeps our marine influence going. Look for the potential for more fog through the overnight and in to early Sunday and it could be dense for portions of southern Ventura County and along the Central Coast. The wild card is a slight northerly wind should keep the fog at bay for much of the South Coast. Currently there are now advisories posted for wind or fog, but we maintain a close watch on that just in case. Sunday looks beautiful as well with highs expected to be in the 70's along the coast. Inland areas should warm well in to the 80's. Some patchy ground or valley fog could also occur near dawn for area near Cuyama and toward the Central Valley.

Looking ahead, a very active Pacific storm track continues to push in ample amounts of moisture for much of Oregon and Washington. The rain and even some high elevation snow isn't sagging much farther south than extreme Northern California, so our rain chances are close to zero. But, as these systems take the northerly track, high pressure filling in behind low pressure means we see northerly winds and more warm temperatures headed our way. For now it looks as though the winds shouldn't be too strong, but that will need to be monitored closely each day. Warming is expected through about the middle of next week with many areas seeing afternoon highs well above normal. A return of a stronger marine layer and sea breeze is expected to kick back in to gear as we head through next weekend.