Cooler weather ahead, Sunday Oct 8th forecast

Our Fall offshore flow driven heat wave is beginning to show signs of easing. Patchy coastal fog will continue to hug our local beaches with overnight lows dipping in to the 30's and 60's. We could see a few Dense Fog Advisories posted for the coast as the shallow marine layer could sit low enough to impede visibility. Look for highs on Sunday to be very warm inland with weak offshore breezes early. Beach communities will likely see highs trending more toward the high 60's and lower 70's with the weak onshore flow slowly rebuilding.

Looking ahead, a trough of low pressure will approach the West Coast through early next week. This will continue the cooling trend as offshore winds become very weak. Morning fog for the coastal areas is expected with temperatures being more seasonal. This means 60's and 70's once the morning fog burns off to hazy afternoon sunshine. Inland areas will see more noticeable cooling by Monday with highs in the 70's and lower 80's. A brief northerly flow is possible by about Thursday. This could produce some gusty northerly or offshore winds and that will likely boost temperatures a few degrees for Thursday and Friday. As quickly as that takes place, we shift gears yet again with a return of more seasonal cooler onshore flow weather by next weekend.