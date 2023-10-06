Sweltering heat continues Friday

The heat is here to stay this Friday with temperatures around 5-20 degrees above average for this time in October. Temperatures spike as the sun starts to rise, expect max temperatures into the upper 80s and 90s through the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire forecast area, this will expire by 7pm Saturday. Make sure to practice heat safety and hydrate. Car interior temperatures will be dangerously hot, make sure to look before you lock. Very weak Santa Ana winds will still be present for the first half of the day, but minimal impact is expected.

The high pressure system that has been dominating the weather the last few days will start to break down and weaken in size on Saturday, meaning a few degrees of cooling. Onshore flow will also strengthen at this time helping the cooldown and creating more of a marine influence. The marine layer and fog that develops will act like a shield for the first half of the day but will clear by lunch. Once the sun shines through temperatures will warm rather quickly. Highs for the day will stay above average throughout the region.

By Sunday, the marine layer will hug all coastal areas and temperatures cool even further. The more noticeable cooldown will begin Monday, with temperatures around 5-10 degrees cooler and right near average. By Tuesday highs will actually dip below average.