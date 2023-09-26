Heightened fire risk Tuesday

The first Fire Weather Watch of the season has been issued by the National Weather Service starting Tuesday at 5pm and extends until 5am Thursday. Low humidity and dry fire fuels coupled with gusty winds creates heightened fire risk, it is imperative to practice fire safety over the next few days. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for the South Central Coast, starting 5pm Tuesday until 5am Thursday. Winds across the Santa Ynez mountain range could gust upwards of 60mph while sustained winds sit around the 30-40mph range. Its also important to note a High Surf Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County beaches until 9pm Thursday, where waves could reach 9-12ft. A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for Ventura County beaches until Thursday evening where waves of 4-6ft are expected. The marine layer will struggle to develop this morning near Santa Barbara while other areas will see patchy fog and clouds. Temperatures this Tuesday will be near average and rather pleasant for the Central Coast with plenty of sunshine this evening.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with some of the strongest winds as well. Continue to practice fire safety and high profile vehicles may need to be cautious when driving along Highway 101. It'll be another clear morning along the Southern Coast while a rather similar cloud pattern will develop north of Point Conception. Clouds clear out rather quickly and highs for the day climb to upper 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s and 90s inland.

Winds will start to calm down Thursday afternoon and while fire risk and safety will still be something to monitor, the risk is substantially reduced. A cooling trend begins Thursday and continues all the way through the weekend, where temperatures will fall back to below average and fall-like conditions. The marine layer will return in the mornings and clears each evening.