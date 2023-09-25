Temperatures will leap up Tuesday for an enjoyable afternoon

We have a hilly week for temperatures - going uphill until Wednesday, and falling in temperature after that. High pressure is building behind a weak and dry front. Tuesday and Wednesday will have weaker onshore flow to the east and actual offshore flow from the north.

Both days, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s on the coast, and in the upper 70s to low 80s inland. The South Coast and Santa Ynez Valley may even reach above normal temperatures by Wednesday. Low temperatures will stay in the 50s with hardly any change.

Our night to morning marine layer pattern will continue with moderate onshore flow, but the dayside will be mostly clear Tuesday. The marine layer will just get more minimal into Wednesday.

Gusty sundowner winds will pick up on the Southwest Coast Monday evening, gaining speed Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Wind advisories may be needed.

The warmup will reverse on Thursday as a trough hits the West Coast and the marine layer fills out again. Temperatures will fall further Friday, winding up 6 to 12 degrees below normal.

The trough will likely turn into a cut-off low and move into NorCal Saturday. The marine layer will deepen and there's a 20% chance of drizzle or light rain south of Point Conception. It will be the coolest day of the week at 8 to 16 degrees below normal.

The low will exit to the northeast Sunday and temperatures will warm slightly for the first day of October.