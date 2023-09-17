More fog and cool temps for Monday, forecast Sept 18th

A very heavy and persistent onshore flow is keeping us on the cloudy and cool side. Many areas, especially south of Point Conception have only seen cloudy skies along the coast with some sunshine inland. A moderate northwest wind is helping to clear some coastal areas west of Santa Barbara, but patience is needed and most beaches remain pretty cool. Look for more fog overnight for most areas and even some spotty drizzle is possible. Highs on Monday will remain below normal with temperatures in the 60's to low 70's along the coast. Inland highs will top out in the 70's with a few 80's in the warmest locations.

Looking ahead, a couple of low pressure systems will continue to keep much of the West Coast under a strong onshore flow. Coastal sunshine will be hard to find except when the coastline bends and faces south and the light northerly winds help to allow for some mid day clearing. Temperatures will stay on the cool to mild side all week. The marine layer may even thicken up enough at times to produce some drizzle and keep the beaches cloudy all day.. High pressure should rebuild just enough by late in the work week to allow for better afternoon clearing. This means we will see a slight up tick in temperatures by next weekend. Fall officially begins next weekend and we should see a nice mix of marine layer and sunshine.