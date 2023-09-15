Temperatures are staying cool Saturday and through next week

Our region will continue to stay several degrees below average well into next week. On Saturday, the upper high will move eastward and an upper low will start to approach the West Coast.

Saturday's low temperatures will be in the 50s for all. Highs will be generally in the 70s for coastal areas (with the exception of cooler Central Coast beaches in the 60s,) and in the 80s for most inland areas.

Moving forward, there will only be minor fluctuations in temperature from day to day. The marine layer will be widespread each night to morning with afternoon clearing away from the beach. With strong onshore flow, the pattern will be similar to "June Gloom."

Next week, the upper low will drop southward, eventually winding up west of Point Conception on Tuesday. Then, it will sweep eastward across the state. Then, another upper low will drop into Northern California.

Drizzle or light rain is likely through midweek. Temperatures will drop slightly more, sitting 8 to 15 degrees below normal.