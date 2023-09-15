“Falling” below average this Friday

We finally made it to Friday! Hard to believe we are halfway through the month of September and only one week away from the first day of autumn! While the official starting date of fall is right around the corner, fall-like weather is here. Mild and below average temperatures can be expected for our Friday as highs reach into the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s inland. The marine layer will be stubborn for the first half of the day, but better clearing after lunch.

Saturday looks to be a copy and paste day as far as temperatures. The marine layer however, looks to be a little more on the stubborn side. Most areas will see sunshine by the late evening, but other areas could see these clouds sticking near the coast. Winds will be similar to the previous days, sundowner events near the Gaviota Coast but not up to advisory thresholds.

Cooler than average and fall-like conditions will persist into next week. A low pressure system will move into the area causing temperatures to cool even further below average. The cooldown will be only slightly noticeable, as it is only cooling a few degrees with some cooler overnight lows as well. The cooldown lasts until Wednesday before temperatures slowly warm Thursday.