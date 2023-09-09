“Jova” clouds & warm temperatures, forecast for Sept 10th

Very warm day with most areas running about 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We also are seeing mid and upper level clouds associated with ex hurricane Jova. Slight rain and thunder chances are coming in to play as more tropical Jova moisture works its way up from the south. Northerly winds along the Gaviota and Hollister coastline have prompted the weather service to issue a Wind Advisory which last in to early Sunday. Wind gusts could kick up to and above 35 mph, especially below passes and canyons.. Jova has also generated a moderate to strong south swell which means a High Surf Advisory for south facing beaches is also in effect. Look for overnight lows to not cool very much and that means warming on Sunday will be quickly achieved with highs once again on the warm to very hot side.

Looking ahead, some cooling is expected on Monday and then more so for Tuesday as an area of low pressure pushes in from the north. The wild card will be how the remnants of Jova interacts with the area of low pressure and possibly producing some rain or thunder. For now, we see just some small isolated threats for mountain thunder through Monday. This will need to be watched very closely as our weather computers always struggle with tropical systems and Monsoonal moisture. Another concern is for dry lightning. Because of the lingering hot temperatures, the lower levels of the atmosphere are very dry. This means fire concerns ramp up as lightning can easily reach the ground from a storm while the rain can easily dry up and evaporate. Another round of northerly wind with an advisory is likely as well for the western end of the Santa Barbara South Coast Monday evening. Temperatures through Tuesday will stay very warm and or hot and then, cooler weather will be expected widespread by mid week and beyond.