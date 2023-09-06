Slow and steady warmup underway

After Labor Day, which marks the unofficial end of Summer, conditions have felt very fall-like on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will be very similar, with night to morning low clouds and fog expected for coastal areas and some valleys again. The quiet weather pattern persists, with no weather alerts in effect at this time. The main difference in the weather will be the warmup.

The gradual warming trend will take place just in time for the weekend, meaning we're not done with summer quite yet. The strong onshore flow will weaken slightly every day and high pressure will move in from the east, which is causing the warmup.

Thursday will be mild to warm, with daytime high temperatures inland primarily in the mid-to-upper 80s. Along the coast, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. The warmest temperatures are expected over the weekend into early next week. Some highs will warm to above average conditions.