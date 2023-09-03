Beautiful Labor Day forecast, Sept 4th

An area of low pressure located just off the Northern California coast will slowly migrate east through Labor Day. This will keep a fairly robust onshore flow and marine layer in place. The sub tropical moisture, which has been producing scattered showers, will likely stay to our east and north. Look for highs on Labor Day to be mostly in the 60's and 70's with a few pockets of 80's inland. Hopefully the morning low clouds and fog will dissipate enough by the afternoon which will allow for some nice beach weather. However, partly cloudy skies should be the norm for much of the coastline. In addition, higher than normal surf will continue with a Southern Hemisphere southwesterly swell affecting beaches that have good southerly exposure.

Looking ahead, the marine layer will stay front and center for the coast as we head back to school and work. Some pockets of breezy to gusty northwesterly winds could prompt the National Weather Service to issue Wind Advisories for areas such as the Gaviota Coast over the next few afternoons and early evenings. We will monitor closely and inform you if that does happen via our broadcasts and right here on our website. Gradual warming is expected for the second half of the work week and as we head toward next weekend.