Fair weather Friday

Happy Friday! The marine layer and fog slowly crept in Thursday night and will be rather stubborn to clear again. Expect almost no difference in weather conditions except for breezy evening winds near the Gaviota coast. Fog and clouds in the morning give way to sunshine and bright skies by the evening. Temperatures will stay below average and only fluctuate by a degree or two. The main topic for the day will be the sundowner winds. Models show sustained winds of 20+MPH and gusts anywhere close to 40MPH. These thresholds are below wind advisory levels, but something to keep in mind for high profile vehicles traveling after sunset.

Saturday is when the heat dome will start to track towards the west. Temperatures will start to warm, but will still be right near or below average. Near the beaches expect lower to middle 70s while inland areas will be pushing triple digits. More fog and clouds are expected to start out the day, but faster clearing and more sunshine after lunch.

Sunday is when temperatures start to spike. Some inland areas could see temperatures climbing as much as 5-10 degrees from Saturday. Interior areas will easily get back into the triple digits and will stay hot until Wednesday. Its possible that a heat advisory will be issued, so practicing heat safety is a must! Towards the coast we will likely soar back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s.