Late season storm on the way…Sunday Evening Forecast April 30th

Noticeable changes inland today as cooler air has begun to funnel in from the north. Coastal areas saw more or less a repeat of Saturday as the marine layer continues to linger across our local beaches. Look for the fog to push inland late as a strong onshore flow holds firm. A Wind Advisory is also in play for portions of the South Coast and up through Lompoc and coastal Santa Maria. Winds from the northwest could exceed 35 mph through very early Monday. Further cooling is expected on Monday with most areas seeing highs in 50's and low 60's. Light drizzle could also occur as the marine layer thickens up. Winds from the north and northwest could help to boost temperatures slightly along the South Coast with highs maybe reaching the upper 60's.

Looking ahead, get ready for a a little whiplash weather as a very late season storm knocks on our West Coast door. Again, temperatures on Monday are expected to cool significantly with highs only in. the 50's and 60's. This will likely feel extra cool after so many areas enjoyed 80's and even low 90's just two days previous. The cool down heads in to Tuesday and then we start seeing a couple of threats for showers as we head toward mid week. This will be a cut off low situation which means that our weather computers are seeing many possibilities with regard to timing and intensity. When a storm is cut off from the normal Jet Stream wind currents, it can meander or drift in many directions which is why we have to be extra vigilant and keep updating the forecast. We do expect some rain between Tuesday and Thursday, mountain snow above 4500 feet and a chance for thunder. We will stay on top of it and as explained, try to stay ahead of any changes that might bring us either moderate rain or maybe just a glancing blow. By Friday, low pressure should clear out and that will lead to a nice first weekend of May.