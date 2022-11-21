Thanksgiving week forecast…

Thanksgiving week is shaping up to be picture perfect!

Temperatures Monday afternoon are peaking in the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny skies. A weak and dry trough will move through Tuesday, however this will have little impact on our weather.

High pressure will build in as we get into Wednesday. This will lead to temperatures increasing. Thanksgiving Day will be the warmest day of the week with highs in most locations topping off in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will cool down towards the weekend as an area of low pressure approaches.