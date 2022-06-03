Friday Evening Forecast June 3rd

A very persistent marine layer kept much of the coastline under gray and cool skies. Northwesterly winds are the culprit and even though fog is our main weather story, the turn in the coastline from Point Conception south to about Santa Barbara allows for the winds to turn offshore and push through the passes and canyons of the coastal mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of the Santa Barbara South Coast and will stay in play through very early Saturday morning. Again, patchy fog will linger through the night and in to Saturday, more wind for the South Coast is possible late Saturday. Highs will be in the 60's near the coast with 70's possible just inland and even some 80's are expected for the warmest areas.

Looking ahead, low pressure to our north and building high pressure to our west has us set up for a very typical June pattern. More coastal fog and isolated pockets of northerly winds are expected for much of the weekend and in to next week. As high pressure builds we should see less fog and better clearing as we head in to next week. Inland areas will see a noticeable warm up with 90's not too far off. Coastal areas will likely see more of a mix of sun and patchy fog, but temperatures are not expected to warm significantly. June is definitely here!