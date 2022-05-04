Wednesday Evening Forecast for May 4, 2022

Is that RAIN on the horizon? Southern Cal may be high and dry now but changes COULD be in store!

It's a very pleasant Wednesday evening out there. Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s, with a few locations approaching 90 out there inland! The coolest spots are right along the central coast where mid 50s are the rule from Morro Bay to Vandenberg.

Tonight, those low clouds and fog look to make a return appearance across the coasts and into at least some of the valleys. Thursday, a return to sunnier skies and pleasant temperatures, perhaps just a tad cooler than today.

Looking ahead at the weekend it doesn't look like any big heatwaves are in store as a late-season storm appears likely to form across the Northeast Pacific Ocean! High altitude winds, aka the "jet stream", may strengthen and bend as they take a southern route - possibly delivering a mid-May low into the heart of the Golden State come Monday.

What that means for us is a significant cool-down, increase in winds and a return to clouds, some of which may drop some rain between Monday and Tuesday.

Stay tuned as we try to fine-tune that forecast for you!