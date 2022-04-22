Friday morning forecast April 22nd

Temperatures are staying cool Friday. The Central Coast will be in the low to mid 60s, and South Coast and valleys in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances will linger through the day, but isolated showers will become more and more sparse as the day goes. Areas north of Point Conception could receive up to a half inch of rain total, and South of Point Conception up to a quarter inch total.

A high surf advisory is staying on for the Central Coast, west South Coast, and Ventura Coast. The east South Coast will also pick up this advisory at 11:00 am Friday. All high surf advisories expire Saturday evening. Surf will reach 14 feet on the Central Coast and up to 8 feet elsewhere.

Conditions will also be windy at times with gusts between 40 to 50 mph. Advisories run on the Ventura coast from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Friday, on the Santa Barbara southwestern coast from 5:00 pm Friday to 2:00 am Saturday, on the Santa Barbara southeastern coast from 8:00 pm Friday to 9:00 am Saturday, and Ventura County mountains from 1:00 pm Friday to 9:00 am Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure will warm temperatures each day of the weekend. Offshore flow will keep skies mostly sunny. Breezy northeasterly winds will blow across Ventura County by Sunday.

Temperatures will be warmest on Monday with coastal areas in the 70s and valleys in the low 80s. Temperatures will back off slightly midweek as offshore flow weakens and an earlier sea breeze hits the coast.