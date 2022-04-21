Thursday evening forecast April 21st

We had some periods of light rain hit our forecast, specifically in San Luis Obispo County, earlier today. Those amounts will not shift much as we head into the evening hours, but the consistency of showers could pick up. That "main event" will spread down into Ventura County but is categorized as light rain, even with it being labeled the "main event." The rain totals remain at the most of half an inch.

Those showers will continue overnight into Friday morning but a quick clearing Friday late morning will bring sunshine but breezy and cool conditions. While rain coverage has been the focus, a bigger story line is the evolving high pressure system building as we head into the weekend. Saturday is the start of those warmer conditions but Sunday is the day that we will feel significant warming with Monday potentially being the warmest day of the next seven. Tuesday is the start of another cool down but with little-to-no moisture, so rain is not in sight after the system we are currently seeing.