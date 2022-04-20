Wednesday Evening Forecast April 20th

While we have been enjoying some mostly clear skies around the coast, with majority of cloud coverage more inland, that increasing on shore flow is settling onto the coast once again. Expect those condiitons to come in by later tonight. A mixture of that on shore flow with low pressure building from up north will start to trickle down south, creating some increasing moisture. With that recipe, a storm system is on the way.

The storm system will bring periods of light rain starting Thursday morning into early Friday. There is no time table on consistency of this rain throughout Thursday, but the forecast brings light showers through the day and into the early Friday morning. In SLO and Santa Barbara, about a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected to total up north and about a quarter in Ventura County.

After the rain tapers off by Friday morning, clear skies are on the way with a very cool and breezy Friday in store. An off shore trend will start up by Saturday and bring a pretty significant warming trend through the weekend and into early next week.