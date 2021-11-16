Tuesday Evening Forecast Nov 16th

A very noticeable cool down occurred today as the onshore flow returned up and down the coast. Many areas saw afternoon highs well below the very warm readings of the past few days. The marine layer will continue to dominate our weather story with more clouds and cool to mild temperatures for mid week. Look for most areas on Wednesday to be in the 60's to low 70's and fog is expected to linger along the coast with even some patchy dense fog possible.

Looking ahead, more powerful Pacific storms continue to roll in to the Pacific Northwest with trailing rain showers dropping in to Northern California. We could see a few sprinkles over the next few days in our northern areas, but the chance is pretty slim. What is expected is more clouds and fog as well as cool to mild temperatures. The only wrinkle is the chance for light offshore winds which might make for better clearing from time to time. But with the marine layer so entrenched, the winds will likely stay in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere without reaching the ground level. This will be something we will watch closely as well keep an eye on the hopeful possibility that some showers might get far enough south in to our region. High pressure by this coming weekend should help bring us more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.