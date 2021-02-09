Tuesday evening forecast – Feb. 9th

Local Forecast

It will be cool across the region this week into the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy through early Wednesday, then partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. There is a chance of light precipitation at times across the region late Thursday through Sunday as a couple of upper level lows move across the region.

After a cool and cloudy day we expect ridging again Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Near the surface, weak onshore flow will prevail with some weak northerly flow developing Tuesday night. This will bring us more sunshine and warm us up a couple degrees back to average.

One upper level flow will move over the area Thursday and Friday, followed by another upper level low on Saturday night and Sunday.

For the Thursday night/Friday system, rain amounts are expected to stay below .25" but falling primarily in the overnight hours.

After a brief respite Friday night/Saturday morning, the next system is forecast to impact the area Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Precipitation totals are expected to be light with initial estimates for under 0.25 inches for the area. Snow levels with this system will be lower, ranging from around 6500 feet on Saturday, but dropping to around 4500 feet Saturday night and Sunday.