Powerful storms could brew destructive tornadoes and hail in parts of the Midwest

(CNN) — A powerful storm system capable of unleashing damaging hail, wind and tornadoes is expected to barrel through parts of the Mississippi Valley and Midwest Tuesday after triggering tornado watches in the Plains overnight.

Tornado watches were in place until early Tuesday in parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. Some storms may still be ongoing in the Plains as the sun rises and will likely remain strong as they rumble into parts of the Midwest through the afternoon.

Any of Tuesday’s storms could feature hail, strong winds or tornadoes, but the most significant hail and tornado threat extends from southern Iowa into northern Missouri and west-central Illinois, the Storm Prediction Center said. An enhanced, or level 3 of 5, risk for severe storms covers this area, which includes Des Moines, Iowa, and Columbia, Missouri.

A slight, or level 2 of 5, risk for severe storms encompasses this area, spreading from southeastern Oklahoma and Arkansas to southwestern Wisconsin and the rest of Illinois. And a lesser, much broader level 1 of 5 risk covers an area from northeast Texas to southern Wisconsin, as well as a narrow corridor that reaches into Virginia and North Carolina.

Pockets of heavy rainfall may also trigger flash flooding in parts of the northern Plains and Mississippi Valley. Rainfall totals could reach 3 inches and fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour in some places.

Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Milwaukee have already received a surplus of rain this month, with more than a dozen river gauges already at minor flood stage even before this round of rain. More rain could overwhelm rivers and streams and lead to flash flooding.

On Wednesday, storms are expected to track further east, bringing scattered thunderstorms and similar severe weather threats to the lower and central Ohio Valley and upper South through the evening.

Elevated fire risk in some states

Gusty winds accompanying the storms are contributing to a widespread elevated risk of fire across the Southwest through Wednesday morning.

Red flag warnings stretch from New Mexico and west Texas to parts of Colorado and Nebraska, and are also in place in northeast Montana.

Strong winds, combined with low humidity and brittle brush, could fuel the rapid spread of any fires that may ignite in the warning area, the National Weather Service said. People should take care to avoid activities that may spark fires.

Simple fire prevention measures include properly discarding cigarettes, keeping cars off of dry grass, avoiding creating open flames or sparks, and obeying burn bans, the weather service in Albuquerque, New Mexico, advised.

