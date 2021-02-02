Tuesday Weather Forecast – Feb. 2nd

Local Forecast

Dry conditions are expected the next several days. Cooler temperatures for most areas Wednesday with a return of the marine layer for some of the coast, then warmer going into the weekend with some breezy north to northeast winds at times late Wednesday through Friday.

The axis of broader troughing over the region will move east Wednesday. Gusty northwest to north winds could develop on Wednesday across southern Santa Barbara County. There is a better chance of gusty northerly winds on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning as the flow quickly veers from northwest-to-north to north-to-northeast. Confidence is growing for an advisory level wind event starting Wednesday evening and lingering into Thursday. Gusts to between 30 and 50 mph are possible Wednesday night and Thursday.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be chilly falling below average in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the 40s.



Offshore flow will develop for the latter half of the week beneath high pressure. A warming and drying trend will develop between Thursday and the weekend. Temperatures will warm through the period to well above normal by Sunday. Most cities will hit highs in the 70s. Winds do not look strong through the period, but breezy winds could linger through and below passes and canyons. Clear skies should be expected into the weekend.