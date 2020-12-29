Tuesday evening forecast December 29th

Local Forecast

A dry and warmer weather pattern could be expected through Friday. This will bring breezy to gusty north to northeast winds at times. Due to a couple weather systems we could also expect a better chance of rain and mountain snow late into the weekend and early next week. High surf will continue to impact the Central Coast until at least Friday.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Central Coast until Friday afternoon. High surf of 9 to 13 feet is expected to decrease into early Wednesday morning. Then another swell is expected to arrive Wednesday, with high surf rising 8 to 12 feet.

Daytime highs will warm slightly into Wednesday with most areas in the low to mid 60s. Although overnight lows will be very chilly especially across the interior valleys. A Frost Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning from 2:00 am until 8:00 am. This will apply to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Central Coast along with the Santa Ynez valley. Below freezing temperatures will be possible along with frost formation.

Expect more mid to high level clouds Wednesday and Thursday likely to result in mostly cloudy skies at times. Offshore flow will bring breezy winds at times along with reduced relative humidity.

Overall a quiet weather pattern will last through Saturday. By Sunday the end to a system could bring a slight chance of showers to San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties. The Chance of rain increases for all areas Monday and Tuesday.