Marine layer returns with cooler temperatures

Local Forecast

Thursday was several degrees cooler than yesterday with some cities more than 15 degrees cooler. Windy conditions are possible this evening and tonight.

A cooling trend will continue through Friday with temperatures falling to below normal. Night through morning low clouds will return to coasts and valleys Friday morning but should clear by Friday afternoon as northerly winds pick up. There will be some warming this weekend then turn slightly cooler next week.

A wind advisory is in effect from noon Friday until midnight for the Ventura County mountains. Gusty winds are also expected tonight along the Santa Barbara South Coast and mountains.

Friday highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. The winds are also expected to be stronger Friday night into Saturday.

The cool weather is short lived, warmer weather arrives by the weekend.

The warm weather is thanks to offshore flow. Another round of gusty north to northeast winds are possible Saturday night and Sunday morning. Highs should be in the 70s by Sunday.