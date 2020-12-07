Monday morning forecast December 7th

Local Forecast

An upper low is moving swiftly through Southern California. Offshore flow will warm the coasts by several degrees, and cool interior areas. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

An East upper flow pattern will bring wind advisories to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties with sustained winds 20-40 mph and gusts up to 55 mph. Additionally, Santa Ana winds will blow in Ventura County with sustained winds 25-40 mph and gusts up to 55 mph. A high wind warning will begin in the Ventura County mountains at noon, with gusts up to 60 mph.

A red flag warning is in place over all three counties, with humidity between 15-25 percent during the day and decreasing to the single digits by evening. With high winds, long range spotting is possible for fires.

Tuesday, winds will continue across the region. with no cool air advection, temperatures will warm another 4-8 degrees. The region will see relief Wednesday with some mid level clouds and onshore flow, bringing cooling.

By Thursday, another trough will move into the region, bringing back cloudier skies and continued cooler temperatures.