Tracking haze & heat Tuesday, elevated fire risk this week

Air quality continues to be an issue for most Tuesday. It is very important to check on those at risk and travel to a mask station to pick up N95 masks for small children and those who work outside. Smoke can travel hundreds of thousands of miles away with the right atmospheric conditions. It is highly likely for Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Ventura and LA to have the worst air quality for the next few days. This is a wind driven fire, and another round of strong gusts can be expected. Near the fire, projections show 5-15mph sustained. Near Cuyama my forecast calls for 90s, along with exceptionally dry fire fuel will cause explosive fire growth. Highs for the day rise into the 60s and 70s for the beaches. Hazy skies are expected, with better clearing in San Luis Obispo and northern communities.

The heat peaks on Wednesday for most of the area. Highs rise into the 90s inland and 70s/80s for most beaches and inland valleys. Marine clouds will be disrupted by the smoke, expect hazy skies and very disorganized clouds. Sunrise and sunsets will be beautiful due to all the particles in the air, expect vibrant colors and even an orange moon! Winds remain breezy and will directly fuel the fire along with acting as a transportation system with smoke. Check in on the status of outdoor activities, some children's clubs or games may be influenced by air quality. Marine waters are calm, a few waves are expected for surfers.

More heat and smoke are expected Thursday. Temperatures hold above average as high pressure peaks over New Mexico. This will continue to funnel offshore winds and help fire growth. Elevated fire risk is expected through the weekend. It is imperative to practice heat and fire safety.