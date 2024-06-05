Tracking the heat Wednesday

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week! A potent area of high pressure brings toasty conditions for the interior with some areas breaking past triple digits. Practice heat safety and avoid any strenuous activity as conditions will be dangerous for some groups. As you wake up expect to see some areas of fog and cloud cover. The south facing beaches will wake up to dense clouds producing misting. The marine layer will heavily influence the warming trend for today. Each microclimate will be significantly different with clouds and temperatures. Most of the coasts range in the upper 60s and low 70s while the interior looks to be in the 80s, 90s and triple digits.

The heat continues Thursday. It will be sunny, dry and hot for the interior once again and the Excessive Heat Warning will still be in place. We have the possibility to break daily records just outside of our coverage area, and while no records will be broken here, temperatures will still be 15-20 degrees above average. Other than the marine layer, temperatures near the beach will be perfect! Expect to see high 60 to low 70s. Clearing will be rather tricky as each microclimate will clear in a different fashion and some areas may not clear.

High pressure and the ridge begins to break down Friday. This will only allow for a few degrees of cooling as onshore flow increases. June Gloom and areas of misting in the morning are expected near the coasts while the interior will be sunny and hot again. The cooling trend continues into the weekend but the beaches will stay in the 70s! Get outside and make sure to have an abundance of sunscreen and water! Minimal difference is expected Monday and Tuesday and the extended forecast looks cooler and more pleasant.