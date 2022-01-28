Cloudy skies to return Saturday

Temperatures will hold steady in the low 70s throughout the rest of the afternoon. However, we could see some pockets of cooler air where the winds are strongest.

Speaking of the winds - there continues to be a wind advisory in place for the coastal areas and higher elevations of Ventura County until 4 PM. The wind advisory will be extended in the valleys until 12 PM Saturday. Winds could gust up to 55 mph in the mountains!

There will be an area of low pressure approaching the area on Saturday morning. While clouds will return, winds should diminish. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler in the upper 60s.

For your Sunday, a small ridge of high pressure will build in. Clouds will exit the region and temperatures will be slightly warmer, depending on how fast the clouds clear. Temperatures should top off in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Overall, the weather will be nice. Make sure you take some time this weekend to get out there and enjoy it!