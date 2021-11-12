Friday evening forecast November 12

Offshore flow and ridging aloft will bring above average temperatures through at least Sunday. Plenty of sunshine with warm temperatures ranging 10 to 20 degrees above average this weekend. Temperatures should return to near average by Tuesday.

High level winds will weaken into Saturday as pressure gradients lessen. While high pressure aloft will begin to weaken on Sunday, with temperatures cooling down a tad but still remaining well above average. On Sunday due to a strong sea breeze the coastline will drop 4 to 8 degrees, while inland spots cool by 2 to 5 degrees.

Onshore flow will strengthen late Sunday into Monday, allowing for the return of marine layer clouds. As night to morning fog develops temperatures will decline each day, with below average temperatures possible by Wednesday.