Thursday evening forecast November 4

Daytime highs will warm through Friday, under light offshore flow while local beaches remain cooler. Temperatures decline through the weekend, as onshore flow strengthens and prompts a deeper marine layer across. This is due to a low pressure system expected to sweep south of the region. The system will prompt plenty of clouds into Tuesday, with the best chance of rain to areas north of Point Conception.

Due to a passing weak trough, winds are picking up through Friday and shifting northeast. A Wind Advisory is in effect across San Luis Obispo coastal and mountain areas until Friday at Noon. While a Wind Advisory is in effect across southern Santa Barbara County coastal and mountain areas until Friday morning at 6 AM. The strongest winds could be expected along canyons, mountains and passes.

A cooling trend begins into the weekend, with onshore flow strengthening. This will bring a pattern of night to morning cloud cover, with below average highs by Sunday. A weak system of low pressure will bring a chance of rain from late Monday into Tuesday, amounts expected to stay light and mainly north of Point Conception.