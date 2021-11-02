Tuesday evening forecast November 2nd

A ridge of high pressure aloft will strengthen through Thursday, prompting dry conditions and above average temperatures into Friday. Due to a northerly flow, gusty north to northwest winds are expected along southern Santa Barbara County from Wednesday night until Friday morning. While a Santa Ana wind event will likely impact Ventura County and along Santa Lucia Mountain range from late Thursday into Friday morning.

Marine layer clouds will greet the Central Coast and possibly Ventura County into Wednesday morning. Due to a weak northerly flow, clouds will struggle to wrap along southern Santa Barbara County. As winds get stronger by the end of the weak, the marine layer influence will likely become absent for most areas.

As winds pick up, advisory level winds could be possible by Wednesday along southern Santa Barbra County. North to northwest winds will then shift more easterly Thursday into Friday. A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event could bring warmer conditions and essentially block out the marine layer.

Onshore flow will begin to build by Sunday and through early next week bringing cooler temperatures. Plus a chance of rain will be possible by Tuesday mainly to areas north of Point Conception.