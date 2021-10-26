Tuesday evening forecast October 26

A gradual warming trend will remain through Thursday, due to building high pressure. Gusty northerly winds will continue especially Wednesday and Thursday morning along the canyon areas. As onshore flow begins to build late Friday into the weekend, temperatures will decline and likely drop below average. Expect more marine layer clouds to form Friday night into Saturday morning, with a night to morning cloud pattern persisting into early next week.

A Wind Advisory is in effect across southern Santa Barbara County through Wednesday. Along the coast northerly winds will range between 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Stronger winds along the Santa Barbara County mountains as winds range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Plus expect a weak to moderate Santa Ana wind event along Ventura County from late Wednesday until Friday morning.

High pressure combined with offshore flow will bring above average temperatures by Thursday, as daytime highs warm 6 to 12 degrees above average. Temperatures across the area will range in the 70s to 80s along coasts and 80s to 90s inland.

Onshore flow will begin to build late Friday into Saturday, with marine layer clouds building into Saturday morning. This will bring temperatures several degrees below average but inland areas may still remain slightly above average on Friday. Increase in cloud cover is expected through the weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area. Daytime highs this weekend will range in the 60s along the coast, and 60s to low 70s inland.