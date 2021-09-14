Tuesday evening forecast September 14th

Weather

Temperatures are declining through Thursday, due to weakening ridge aloft and a stronger onshore flow. Night to morning cloud cover will remain for most areas near the coast through out the week. Dense fog will be possible at times before the marine layer weakens into the weekend. With warmer temperatures possible into next week, along with a potential Santa Ana wind event by Tuesday.

As onshore flow strengthens temperatures cooled down further today. Daytime highs dropped 4 to 8 degrees from Monday's daytime highs, leading to below average conditions for most areas. Further cooling is expected into Wednesday and again on Thursday.

By Friday onshore flow will weaken slightly, due to a weak upper low approaching the southwest. This will bring very slight warming of 1 to 3 degrees mainly across the interior valleys. Otherwise looking at very little change as we end the work week.

Looking ahead, offshore trends could be favored into next week. This will prompt some warming and a possible Santa Ana wind event by Tuesday.