Thursday evening forecast September 2nd

Weather

Daytime highs are on the rise through Labor Day weekend, as high pressure expands to the west. This will prompt less morning cloud cover over the weekend, due to a weaker onshore flow. Plus some monsoonal moisture could be possible into early next week, bringing muggy conditions and slim chance of moisture.

High pressure aloft along with, a weaker marine layer will lead to a warming trend for the next few days. The deep marine layer will weaken significantly as clouds struggle to reach the interior valleys. This will then lead to near seasonal temperatures on Friday, as highs warm within a degree to two above average. Daytime highs along coastal areas will reach the 60s to 70s, valleys and mountains looking at the 80s to 90s.

The ridge of high pressure currently parked over Texas is expected to expand further west. This will prompt above average temperatures this weaken, with the potential for triple digit heat. If highs reach between 105 to 108 degrees, a Heat Advisory could be issued across the interior of San Luis Obispo County. The warmest day will likely be Sunday along the coastal and valley areas, with onshore flow strengthening into next week.

Labor Day weekend will consists of night to morning clouds, then afternoon clearing and above average temperatures. Daytime highs this weekend will warm in the 70s to 80s near the coast and 90s to low 100s inland.