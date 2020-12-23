Wednesday evening forecast December 23rd

Weather

Mostly to partly cloudy skies could be expected for the next few days, with gusty Santa Ana winds over Ventura County until Thursday morning then weakening. Daytime highs will remain near average with most locations in the mid to upper 60s. A chance of light showers will be possible Friday night into Saturday, for areas north of Point Conception. Then a chance of rain for all areas from Sunday into Monday.

Mid to high level clouds will continue to move in creating overcast skies on Thursday. Strong and gusty winds will persists across Ventura County with gusts as strong as 60 mph possible. A Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning will remain in effect across Ventura County until Thursday afternoon. Air Quality alert also in effect across Ventura coastal areas until Thursday morning due to areas of blowing dust.

Christmas Day, winds will be calmer with some mid to high level clouds. A slight chance of rain showers will be possible Friday night for areas north of Point Conception. With another system expected to arrive Sunday into Monday with everyone looking at a chance of light showers.