Iconic Santa Maria steakhouse reopens nearly two years after fire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Daniel Castillo had his hands full Tuesday. Full of food.

That's because he couldn’t order enough of his favorite items at Shaw's Steakhouse as it reopened.



"I missed it a lot... we plan to come back on a regular basis," said Castillo.



Shaw's and its neighbor, Sergio's Furniture, were heavily damaged during a fire that ripped through the building in January 2019.



While the fire was tragic, the owners believe they couldn’t have pulled through without the community’s support.



“We have very loyal customers and Santa Maria has been you know behind us encouraging and encouraging us and pushing us along the way,” said co-owner Angela Guggia of Shaw's Steakhouse.



While the owners are excited about all the indoor renovations, for now they’re offering take-out only.



"We kind of kept the feel of Shaws because we always liked it... kind of upgraded certain things and made the bar more of a dining room now," said Traci Guggia of Miltguggia Enterprises Inc.



Now that the restaurant is open for takeout, Castillo says nothing can stop him from ordering as much as he possibly can. "I like the halibut, the baby back ribs... all of the baby back ribs, mushrooms, mushrooms, sautéed mushrooms, and of course steak sandwich.

As for Sergio's Furniture, the owner plans to open its doors within the next two weeks.