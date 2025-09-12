Allan Hancock College hosts launch ceremony of Space Vandenberg

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The office of California’s governor has awarded a grant of $9.5 million to an organization known as REACH.

Networking with government offices, educational leaders, and community organizations, REACH efforts pathways into new and fledgling industries.

Friday morning on the campus of Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, a formal presentation brought Central Coast leaders together to celebrate the launch of Space Vandenberg.

This is an example of advanced collaboration across several community organizations and entities to, quite literally, REACH for the stars.

New aerospace training and education programs in partnership with Allan Hancock College and the Santa Barbara County Education Office, as well as innovation programs through UCSB and Cal Poly, will unfold to expand space career pathways.

The grant will also accelerate the development of infrastructure to bolster growth and help deploy funds for the Spaceport of the Future at Vandenberg.

