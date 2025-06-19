New Law to Reduce Rocket Noise in Lompoc Being Proposed

LOMPOC, Calif. - Central Coast residents are no strangers to the sonic booms and far-reaching vibrations caused by rocket launches occurring with increasing frequency at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The closer a property is to the base, the more impactful those vibrations can be.

Over the years, residents and business owners alike have reported damages like cracked windows or worse attributed to the sonic shockwaves from the rockets.

These launches cannot merely be stopped as they are necessary for several reasons including national security, economic stability, and the advancement of knowledge.

Despite some push-back in several public input sessions, the base is increasing the number and frequency of their launches.

In response to public reaction and input, Congressman Salud Carbajal introduced the Space Launch Noise Mitigation Study Act earlier this month.

If passed, the bill would increase funding and efforts to conduct critical studies and develop new technologies to lessen the adverse effects this important industry is having on the environment and population.

As some environmental studies have already been conducted, some surprising discoveries like how far sound travels under certain weather conditions, trajectories, and time of day or year, warrant these further studies and additional technologies.

Congressman Carbajal says the ultimate goal is to find a balance between continuing the launches and taking steps for environmental stewardship and neighborly accommodation.

