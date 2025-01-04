More wind and fire concerns, Sunday Dec 5th forecast

Aside from a mix of mid and upper level clouds, the region enjoyed yet another perfect day. Temperatures continued to hold in the mild to even warm range with many areas above normal for this time of year. A system well to our north will push inland and that will bring another round of breezy light offshore northerly winds for Sunday. Some patchy fog is possible in wind protected areas and the fog could hug the ground making for limited or impeded visibility. Temperatures on Sunday will range from the low and mid 60's to the low and even mid 70's once again. A High Surf Advisory will also remain in effect for west and northwest facing beaches with the biggest waves found to the north of Point Conception.

Looking ahead, our really mild run of weather can be easily described as beautiful or even perfect. However, it does come at a cost and that is we are now getting very concerned about drought and fire conditions. Southern California is now ranking this as one of the top 10 driest starts to rain season and we don't see any real changes to a very stubborn weather pattern anytime soon. In fact, high pressure will once again build over the region through mid week and bring another very dry and gusty offshore wind event. The Santa Ana for Southern California could be quite strong and even the Central Coast will see a moderate Santa Lucia northeasterly wind. Temperatures will warm a little with compressional heating as the air mass to our north is quite chilly. In wind protected areas this means we could see some very chilly overnight lows. As mentioned above, Wind Advisory level winds will bring heightened fire concerns to many areas of Southern California, including Ventura County. Again wind from the north and northeast will be our main weather focus through at least mid week and fire concerns will be front and center through at least the whole work week. Less wind and higher humidity will slowly return as we head in to next weekend.