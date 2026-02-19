Best life insurance companies of 2026

krungchingpixs // Shutterstock

The best life insurance companies in 2026 are Northwestern Mutual, Guardian Life, New York Life, Mutual of Omaha, and Pacific Life, according to Insure.com. These insurers excel in financial strength, customer satisfaction, ease of service, and low complaint volume based on NAIC and survey data.

Choosing a life insurance company is one of the most personal financial decisions you’ll make, since you’re trusting that company to financially support the people you love when you’re no longer there to do it yourself. The right policy doesn’t just pay out a lump sum — it protects your family’s day-to-day budget, keeps long-term goals on track, and ensures major expenses like the mortgage, childcare, or college savings don’t fall apart if the unexpected happens.

That’s why the company behind your policy matters just as much as the coverage itself. The strongest insurers deliver long-term financial stability, clear communication, and support that holds up when your family needs it most.

Which life insurance companies rank highest in 2026?

Based on a 2025 survey of more than 2,000 insurance consumers through independent research firm Dynata, Insure.com has ranked the top insurance companies for 2026. Northwestern Mutual, Guardian Life, and New York Life take the top spots in 2026, thanks to strong customer feedback, dependable financial strength, and fewer service issues than most competitors. The chart below walks you through how each insurer scored so you can quickly compare options and get a feel for the companies that may fit your needs.

What the expert says

“Although it’s uncomfortable to think about life insurance, it’s important. A sound financial plan can fall apart if you don’t have insurance protection if you die and that income is lost. A death benefit [payout] can fund your family’s needs,” says Karen Terry, assistant vice president and head of LIMRA Individual Product Research team. LIMRA is a life-insurance industry research group.

Trends and callouts from the 2026 rankings

A few shifts stand out in this year’s results, especially when comparing 2026 to last year’s list. These highlights help show what’s changing in the life insurance landscape — and what matters most to shoppers right now.

Biggest callouts

Northwestern Mutual holds the No. 1 spot. Its combination of A++ financial strength, low complaints, and consistently strong customer feedback continues to set the benchmark for the industry.

Its combination of A++ financial strength, low complaints, and consistently strong customer feedback continues to set the benchmark for the industry. Guardian Life and New York Life follow closely behind — and for the same core strengths. Tied for No. 2, both insurers earned nearly identical scores for customer satisfaction, trust, and ease of service. Policyholders point to consistent billing and reliable support — the things that matter most after a policy is in place.

Tied for No. 2, both insurers earned nearly identical scores for customer satisfaction, trust, and ease of service. Policyholders point to consistent billing and reliable support — the things that matter most after a policy is in place. Lower-priced insurers may still appeal to some shoppers. Although pricing was not part of the ranking methodology, companies like Corebridge Financial and Transamerica offer lower average premiums that can be attractive to budget-focused buyers, even though they ranked lower than other competitors overall.

Although pricing was not part of the ranking methodology, companies like Corebridge Financial and Transamerica offer lower average premiums that can be attractive to budget-focused buyers, even though they ranked lower than other competitors overall. Corebridge Financial and AAA remain value-driven but complaint-heavy. Both earn high satisfaction in several categories, but elevated complaint levels continue to cap their overall scores.

What this means for you

Choosing the right life insurance company isn’t just about the lowest premium — it’s also about how confident you feel when you need help, make changes, or rely on your coverage years down the road. This year’s results show that companies with strong financial strength, low complaints, and steady customer satisfaction tend to deliver the most reliable long-term experience.

If keeping things simple matters to you, insurers like Northwestern Mutual, Guardian Life, and Mutual of Omaha stand out. If affordability is your top priority, Corebridge and Transamerica offer some of the lowest premiums, though with tradeoffs in complaints and service. The best company for you depends on what you value most: stability, support, or price.

The top-rated life insurance companies of 2026

Below, you’ll find the top-rated life insurance companies of 2026, ranked by their overall Insure.com score.

1. Northwestern Mutual

Insure.com Score: 4.64

4.64 Customer Survey: 4.40

4.40 NAIC: 0.040

0.040 AM Best: A++

A++ Effective Date: 11/12/2025

Overview

Northwestern Mutual ranks No. 1 in 2026 for delivering the most consistently positive customer experience in our study. It has the lowest complaint level of any insurer we reviewed, which signals fewer service issues and smoother day-to-day interactions for policyholders. Customers also give the company strong marks for communication, ease of accessing documents, and overall satisfaction — areas that directly affect how simple an insurer is to work with.

Strong trust, strong recommendations, and the fact that everyone surveyed plans to renew make it clear that customers feel genuinely secure sticking with Northwestern Mutual year after year. Combined with its A++ financial strength rating, this mix of low friction, clear communication, and long-term customer confidence sets it apart from every other insurer in the ranking.

Pros

Lowest complaint level in the study, meaning fewer service or billing problems

High trust, recommendation, and renewal intent, reflecting strong customer confidence

A++ financial strength, offering reassurance that long-term obligations can be met

Cons

Not popular with seniors

2. Guardian Life (Tie)

Insure.com Score: 4.59

4.59 Customer Survey: 4.32

4.32 NAIC: 0.099

0.099 AM Best: A++

A++ Effective date: 09/12/2025

Overview

Guardian Life ranks near the top in 2026 for delivering one of the strongest overall customer experiences in our ranking. Its high satisfaction scores show that policyholders feel confident navigating their accounts, accessing documents, and getting what they need without unnecessary hurdles. Complaint levels are also low for an insurer of its size, indicating fewer service issues and a smoother experience compared to many of its competitors.

Customers report strong trust in the company and a clear willingness to renew their coverage, reinforcing that Guardian provides a level of consistency and support that people feel comfortable relying on over time. This combination of steady satisfaction, low friction, and strong long-term confidence keeps Guardian among the highest-ranked insurers.

Pros

Strong customer satisfaction, helping everyday policy tasks feel simple

Lower complaint levels than many large insurers, reducing the chance of service headaches

A++ financial strength, offering long-term peace of mind

Cons

Premiums are slightly above the industry average

2. New York Life (Tie)

Insure.com Score: 4.59

4.59 Customer Survey: 4.35

4.35 NAIC: 0.275

0.275 AM Best: A++

A++ Effective date: 07/02/2025

Overview

New York Life earns its high 2026 ranking by delivering strong customer satisfaction and exceptional ease of accessing policy documents and services — one of the company’s standout strengths. Policyholders report that managing their accounts and finding what they need feels straightforward, which reflects the company’s consistent handling of everyday service needs. Its high trust and recommendation levels further show that customers feel confident with the support they receive.

People overwhelmingly plan to renew their coverage, demonstrating their confidence in sticking with New York Life over time. Combined with its A++ financial strength rating, this mix of steady satisfaction, easy policy management, and long-term confidence keeps New York Life among the top-performing insurers in 2026.

Pros

Easy access to documents and services

High trust, strong recommendations, and strong renewal plans

A++ financial strength and long-term stability

Cons

Not popular with younger consumers

4. Mutual of Omaha (Tie)

Insure.com Score: 4.56

4.56 Customer Survey: 4.46

4.46 NAIC: 0.465

0.465 AM Best: A+

A+ Effective date: 03/13/2025

Overview

Mutual of Omaha ranks highly in 2026 for its strong performance in several everyday service areas that matter to policyholders. It earns some of the highest scores for billing, policy changes, and adding riders, indicating that customers find routine tasks easy to manage and well-supported. Trust, recommendation, and renewal intent are also among the strongest in the ranking, reflecting the confidence policyholders have in keeping their coverage with the company.

Its average premium of $353 is also lower than the overall industry average, giving shoppers a balance of strong service and solid value. Combined with lower-than-average complaint levels and a strong A+ financial strength rating, these factors help Mutual of Omaha secure its place as one of the top-ranked insurers this year.

Pros

Strong marks for billing and policy changes, so managing your coverage feels easier

Customer trust and recommend the company

Lower-than-average premiums that offer solid value

Cons

Complaint levels higher than the very top performers

Lower satisfaction among younger customers

4. Pacific Life (Tie)

Insure.com Score: 4.56

4.56 Customer Survey: 4.41

4.41 NAIC: 0.092

0.092 AM Best: A+

A+ Effective date: 12/11/2025

Overview

Pacific Life ties with Mutual of Omaha near the top for pairing strong customer satisfaction with one of the lowest complaint levels in the group. Customers say it’s easy to manage their coverage and handle routine tasks, and its low NAIC score shows that the company generates fewer issues than many other national insurers. With an A+ financial strength rating and a $280 average premium that’s well under the $382 industry average, it’s a solid choice for shoppers who want solid coverage without overspending.

Customers trust Pacific Life, recommend it to others, and overwhelmingly plan to stay — a good sign the company feels like a reliable fit. Combined with solid prices and fewer complaints than many competitors, Pacific Life continues to perform among the very best.

Pros

Low complaint levels, meaning fewer service headaches to deal with

Strong overall satisfaction that helps routine tasks feel easier

Premiums that are almost 27% lower than the industry average

Cons

Financial strength is A+, while top competitors hold A++

Satisfaction isn’t as consistently high across all categories as the very top performers

6. MassMutual

Insure.com Score: 4.50

4.50 Customer Survey: 4.18

4.18 NAIC: 0.111

0.111 AM Best: A++

A++ Effective date: 10/23/2025

Overview

MassMutual earns its strong 2026 ranking by pairing an A++ financial strength rating with steady customer satisfaction and a low complaint level of 0.111. Policyholders give the company solid marks for ease of service and overall support, showing that routine tasks like accessing documents and managing account details feel dependable and straightforward. Customers continue to trust the company and plan to renew, which says a lot about how confident they feel sticking with their coverage over time. Its average premium of $350 is also lower than the overall industry average, giving shoppers strong financial stability paired with competitive pricing.

While some satisfaction categories score lower than the very top performers, the combination of strong financial footing, consistent service, and relatively few complaints helps MassMutual remain one of the top insurers in this year’s results.

Pros

A++ financial strength provides strong long-term reassurance

Lower complaint levels than many large competitors

Average premiums are more than 8% less than the industry average

Cons

Satisfaction varies across categories compared to higher-ranked insurers

Not as strong with younger, digital-first shoppers

7. Amica

Insure.com Score: 4.44

4.44 Customer Survey: 4.34

4.34 NAIC: 1.052

1.052 AM Best: A+

A+ Effective date: 03/07/2025

Overview

Amica earns its strong 2026 ranking by receiving the highest customer service score of all companies surveyed and top marks for policy offerings. Policyholders report that getting support and managing their coverage feels especially smooth, and every customer surveyed said they plan to keep their coverage — a rare level of loyalty. This combination of standout service and strong confidence helps Amica maintain its position among the top insurers.

Its NAIC complaint level is higher than several top-ranked competitors, but the company’s exceptional satisfaction ratings and A+ financial strength give shoppers a service-focused option with proven long-term reliability.

Pros

Highest customer service score in the group, making support easy to access

100% of customers surveyed plan to keep their coverage, showing exceptional confidence

Strong marks for policy offerings

Cons

Higher complaint levels than top-ranked insurers

8. Gerber Life

Insure.com Score: 4.41

4.41 Customer Survey: 4.24

4.24 NAIC: 0.630

0.630 AM Best: A+

A+ Effective date: 03/13/2025

Overview

Gerber Life secures its 2026 ranking with strong scores for billing, policy offerings, and overall customer satisfaction, showing that policyholders find everyday interactions clear and manageable. Customers also report high trust, strong recommendation levels, and a high likelihood of renewing their coverage, which reflects steady confidence in the company’s support over time. This consistent performance across several service categories keeps Gerber Life in the top half of the ranking.

Its complaint levels are higher than many top-ranked insurers, but its solid service scores and dependable customer sentiment help it remain a reliable option in this year’s results.

Pros

Strong satisfaction with billing and policy offerings

People recommend the company to others and overwhelmingly plan to keep their coverage

A+ financial strength for added reassurance

Cons

Higher complaint levels than many similarly rated competitors

Satisfaction scores fall short of the top-tier insurers

9. Prudential (Tie)

Insure.com Score: 4.40

4.40 Customer Survey: 4.27

4.27 NAIC: 1.007

1.007 AM Best: A+

A+ Effective date: 02/06/2026

Overview

Prudential ties with State Farm for the No. 9 spot, standing out for its strong billing satisfaction, high trust, and customers who overwhelmingly plan to keep their coverage — three signals that policyholders feel consistently supported over time. Customers also give solid marks for policy offerings and overall satisfaction, and its average premium of $338 is more than 11% more affordable than the industry average, offering a competitive option for shoppers who want both reliability and value.

Its complaint level is higher than that of several top-ranked competitors, but its solid performance across certain categories, including good satisfaction with policy offerings, helps it remain comfortably positioned in the top tier.

Pros

Strong trust in the insurer

Most customers plan to keep their coverage

Premiums are more than 11% less than the industry average

Cons

Complaint levels are higher than many similarly ranked insurers

Satisfaction across some categories isn’t as strong as the very top performers

9. State Farm (Tie)

Insure.com Score: 4.40

4.40 Customer Survey: 4.19

4.19 NAIC: 0.354

0.354 AM Best: A+

A+ Effective date: 11/14/2025

Overview

State Farm ranks in the top 10 thanks to strong scores for customer satisfaction and a complaint level that’s lower than many national competitors. Policyholders say the company makes it easy to get help, make changes, and understand their coverage — a reflection of the support customers receive through State Farm’s large agent network. Its solid ratings for service, ease of accessing documents, and overall experience show that people often feel comfortable managing their policy here.

While some satisfaction categories fall below those of the highest-ranked insurers, State Farm’s blend of steady service, lower-than-average complaints, and A+ financial strength makes it a dependable choice for shoppers who value personal support.

Pros

Helpful support and easy access to assistance through a strong agent network

Lower complaint levels than many major competitors

Solid overall satisfaction that makes daily policy tasks feel manageable

Cons

Satisfaction scores don’t match the very top performers

11. John Hancock

Insure.com Score: 4.36

4.36 Customer Survey: 4.14

4.14 NAIC: 0.543

0.543 AM Best: A+

A+ Effective Date: 12/12/2025

Overview

John Hancock stands out for making everyday policy management feel straightforward. Customers give high marks for how easy it is to access documents and services, which helps take the stress out of routine account tasks. There’s also solid satisfaction with its term coverage and a strong intent to keep coverage, indicating that many policyholders feel comfortable maintaining their plans. With an average annual premium of $349 — below the industry’s $382 norm — shoppers get a well-established company that offers competitive pricing and steady support.

The company’s complaint level is higher than that of some similarly ranked insurers, and satisfaction with rider changes and no-exam options is more limited. Even so, its combination of accessible service, lower-than-average premiums, and strong financial footing earns it a good overall score.

Pros

Easy access to documents and account details, making routine management simpler

Strong retention of customers and solid satisfaction with term coverage

Premiums are more than 8% below the industry average

Cons

Higher complaint levels than many top-ranked competitors

12. Lincoln Financial

Insure.com Score: 4.35

4.35 Customer Survey: 4.25

4.25 NAIC: 0.463

0.463 AM Best: A

A Effective date: 02/07/2025

Overview

Lincoln Financial stands out for its strong scores in billing, policy changes, and overall customer satisfaction — areas that show how smoothly it handles everyday policy needs. Customers also give high marks for recommendation and renewal intent, and its average premium of $292 is more than 23% below the industry average of $382, making it a great option for shoppers who want dependable support at a competitive price.

Some categories land lower, including ease of accessing services and certain no-exam preferences, and its complaint level is higher than several top-ranked competitors. Even so, the mix of helpful day-to-day support and competitive pricing keeps Lincoln Financial a solid choice.

Pros

Strong satisfaction with billing and policy changes

High recommendation and retention of customers

Competitive premiums

Cons

Ease of accessing services scores lower than top competitors

Higher complaint levels than several top-ranked insurers

13. AAA

Insure.com Score: 4.28

4.28 Customer Survey: 4.37

4.37 NAIC: 2.183

2.183 AM Best: A

A Effective date: 10/08/2025

Overview

AAA comes in at No. 13 with strong satisfaction across many everyday service categories. Customers give the company high marks for ease of service, billing, and overall support, which suggests that managing a policy feels straightforward for most people. Its average annual premium of $385 is slightly above the industry average of $382, offering familiar brand recognition paired with a predictable experience.

The company’s complaint level is much higher than that of top-ranked competitors, and some categories trail slightly behind the strongest performers. Still, AAA’s solid satisfaction scores and consistent customer feedback help it remain a steady option for shoppers who appreciate its simplicity and name recognition.

Pros

Strong satisfaction scores across service and billing

Premiums comparable to the industry average

Familiar brand many customers feel comfortable with

Cons

Much higher complaint levels than most competitors

14. Corebridge Financial

Insure.com Score: 4.23

4.23 Customer Survey: 4.38

4.38 NAIC: 2.875

2.875 AM Best: A

A Effective date: 01/23/2026

Overview

Customers say Corebridge Financial makes things easier with clear billing, flexible rider options, and ease of making policy changes that keep ongoing policy management stress-free. Its average premium of $272 is almost 28% lower than the industry average and the lowest in our ranking, helping shoppers keep more room in their monthly budget while still getting reliable coverage from a well-established insurer.

Corebridge’s complaint level is one of the highest in the group, and some service categories score below the top performers. Still, its strong customer satisfaction across coverage options, competitive pricing, and high renewal intent keep it a viable choice for shoppers seeking solid value.

Pros

Strong satisfaction with billing, rider options, and policy changes

Very competitive premiums well below the industry average

Cons

One of the highest complaint levels in the ranking

Some service scores trail the top-tier insurers

15. Globe Life

Insure.com Score: 4.21

4.21 Customer Survey: 4.37

4.37 NAIC: 3.066

3.066 AM Best: A

A Effective date: 11/12/2025

Overview

Globe Life comes in at No. 15 with strong satisfaction scores across service, billing, and policy offerings. High recommendation and renewal plans make it clear that customers trust the company and feel at ease staying with their policies over time.

Its complaint level, however, is one of the highest in the entire ranking, which may signal more issues to navigate compared with top-tier insurers. Still, Globe Life’s steady satisfaction scores and approachable coverage options help it remain a dependable pick for shoppers seeking simplicity.

Pros

Strong satisfaction with service, billing, and policy offerings

High scores for term and whole life coverage

Supportive for people with pre-existing conditions or higher BMI

Cons

High complaint level

16. Transamerica

Insure.com Score: 3.87

3.87 Customer Survey: 4.02

4.02 NAIC: 4.709

4.709 AM Best: A

A Effective date: 01/28/2025

Overview

Transamerica appears at the bottom of the 2026 ranking but still offers advantages for families who want straightforward policy options at an affordable price point. The company’s biggest strength is affordability — its average premium of $273 is among the lowest in the entire group, which can make coverage more accessible for budget-focused buyers. People are generally happy with the term coverage and plan to renew at a strong rate, making it a reliable pick for families who just need simple, affordable coverage from a brand they recognize.

The tradeoff is a significantly higher complaint level than all other insurers and lower satisfaction across many service categories, which may translate to more friction when managing a policy. Even so, for shoppers prioritizing price above all else, Transamerica remains one of the most affordable national carriers in this year’s ranking.

Pros

One of the lowest premiums in the entire ranking

Solid plans to renew from most customers

Cons

Highest complaint level in the group

Lower satisfaction across many categories compared to competitors

What matters most to customers choosing life insurance?

The insights from our 2026 survey of 2,000 U.S. life insurance customers offer a clear picture of what people value most and where companies stand out. Here’s what surfaced across thousands of responses:

People want support they can trust. The highest-rated companies excelled at clear communication, dependable service, and making policy tasks feel simple. High trust scores are closely aligned with strong rankings.

The highest-rated companies excelled at clear communication, dependable service, and making policy tasks feel simple. High trust scores are closely aligned with strong rankings. Ease of managing a policy matters more than ever. Customers highlighted how important it is to access documents, update information, and handle billing without frustration. Insurers that made everyday tasks easy consistently outperformed their competitors.

Customers highlighted how important it is to access documents, update information, and handle billing without frustration. Insurers that made everyday tasks easy consistently outperformed their competitors. Complaint levels shaped how people felt about their insurer. Low complaint ratios tended to match higher satisfaction and stronger recommendations. When companies kept service issues to a minimum, customers felt more confident staying long-term.

Low complaint ratios tended to match higher satisfaction and stronger recommendations. When companies kept service issues to a minimum, customers felt more confident staying long-term. Affordability is a growing priority. People increasingly want strong coverage that fits their budget. Insurers offering lower-than-average premiums — like Corebridge Financial, Transamerica, and Pacific Life — drew more attention from cost-conscious shoppers.

People increasingly want strong coverage that fits their budget. Insurers offering lower-than-average premiums — like Corebridge Financial, Transamerica, and Pacific Life — drew more attention from cost-conscious shoppers. Loyalty reinforces performance. Companies like Amica and Pacific Life earned near-universal renewal intent, showing that when customers feel supported, they’re far more likely to stay.

Companies like Amica and Pacific Life earned near-universal renewal intent, showing that when customers feel supported, they’re far more likely to stay. Customers reward consistency. High recommendation and trust scores aligned closely with companies that performed well year after year, reinforcing how valuable long-term reliability is when choosing an insurer.

These patterns helped shape the 2026 rankings and offer a clear guide for shoppers comparing companies this year.

The top life insurance companies for price, customer service and more

Below, Insure.com breaks down this year’s top life insurance companies by key strengths. Each section highlights the insurers that stand out in a specific category, based on Insure.com’s latest data.

Best life insurance companies for affordability

The most affordable insurers this year are Corebridge Financial, Lincoln Financial, Pacific Life, and Transamerica, all offering premiums well below the industry average of $382 a year.

Cost is one of the most important factors in choosing life insurance. Even small differences in premiums can add up over the years, especially if you’re keeping a policy for decades. Choosing a company with rates below the industry average of $382 a year can save families hundreds or even thousands of dollars over the life of a policy — without giving up financial strength or dependable service.

Lower-than-average premiums can be especially helpful for families balancing multiple expenses or anyone trying to keep long-term protection in place without stretching their budget. And because these insurers still offer reliable service and strong financial backing, shoppers don’t have to trade value for peace of mind.

Best life insurance companies for customer service

Customer service can make or break the life insurance experience. Whether it’s updating a beneficiary, checking a bill, or navigating a claim, you want a company that responds quickly, communicates clearly, and makes the process feel easy. Based on this year’s data, four companies rise to the top for overall customer service strength: Amica, AAA, Gerber Life, and Mutual of Omaha. Each excels in slightly different ways, but all deliver dependable, supportive service that policyholders appreciate.

Here’s how the top companies scored:

Best life insurance companies for ease of service

Ease of service matters just as much as good customer support. From accessing policy documents to updating account details, you want an insurer that makes everyday tasks quick and frustration-free. This year’s data shows three companies leading the way: New York Life, AAA, and Globe Life. These insurers make it easier for policyholders to find what they need, manage their coverage, and keep their information up to date without unnecessary roadblocks.

Here’s how the top companies scored:

Best life insurance companies for policy offerings

A strong policy lineup gives you options — from term to whole life to add-ons that shape coverage around your family’s needs. This year’s data shows three companies leading the way. Amica, Mutual of Omaha and State Farm offer flexible choices, solid coverage types and policy structures that fit a wide range of budgets and life stages.

Here’s how the top companies scored:

Best life insurance companies for customer recommendations

When people are happy with their life insurance company, they’re far more likely to recommend it to others — and those recommendations say a lot about overall trust and satisfaction. This year’s data highlights three companies that policyholders are most eager to endorse. Globe Life, Mutual of Omaha, and Lincoln Financial stand out for earning the strongest recommendation scores across all insurers.

Here’s how the top companies scored:

​​Best life insurance companies for trustworthiness

Trust is one of the most important factors in choosing a life insurance company. You want to feel confident that your insurer will be there when your family needs it, communicate honestly and handle your policy with care. This year’s results show three companies rising to the top. Pacific Life, Corebridge Financial, Northwestern Mutual, and Mutual of Omaha earned the highest trust scores from policyholders across the board.

Here’s how the top companies scored:

Which companies have the most customers planning to stay?

When people decide to keep their life insurance year after year, it’s one of the clearest signs they feel supported and confident in their company. This year’s results show three insurers with exceptional loyalty. Amica, Pacific Life, Northwestern Mutual, Guardian Life, John Hancock, Globe Life, and Corebridge Financial top the list, with customers overwhelmingly planning to keep their coverage in place.

Here’s how the top companies scored:

How much life insurance coverage do you need?

Most people need enough life insurance to replace several years of income and cover major expenses, which often adds up to more than they expect. A simple starting point is to choose a benefit amount that’s 10 to 15 times your annual income. This gives your family breathing room to manage everyday costs and plan for the future without immediate financial pressure.

To get a closer estimate that reflects your real financial responsibilities, the DIME method adds up four key areas of financial protection. Here’s what to tally up:

Debt. Include any outstanding loans, credit card balances or other debts that would need to be paid off.

Include any outstanding loans, credit card balances or other debts that would need to be paid off. Income replacement. Decide how many years your family would need support. Multiply your annual income by that number to create a realistic safety cushion.

Decide how many years your family would need support. Multiply your annual income by that number to create a realistic safety cushion. Mortgage. Add the remaining balance on your mortgage or the amount needed to keep your housing stable.

Add the remaining balance on your mortgage or the amount needed to keep your housing stable. Education. Estimate the future cost of college or other education expenses for your children.

Adding these categories together gives you a coverage amount based on your actual financial picture rather than a general rule of thumb.

If you’re unsure where to land, many shoppers start with both approaches and choose a number that fits comfortably into their budget while still offering enough financial protection.

How do you choose the right life insurance company?

Start by looking at financial strength, customer support, and pricing. These factors shape how dependable an insurer will be both today and decades from now.

And because a policy only works if you can keep it, affordability is just as important as coverage. If premiums become too hard to manage, the policy may lapse when your family needs it most.

Comparing quotes from at least three insurers helps you find the right balance of protection and cost so you choose a company that feels reliable, easy to work with, and sustainable for the long term.

Financial strength you can count on. Strong ratings from agencies like AM Best show that an insurer is stable and well-positioned to pay claims when your family needs it most.

Strong ratings from agencies like AM Best show that an insurer is stable and well-positioned to pay claims when your family needs it most. Good customer support when it matters. Companies with high customer service scores and low complaint levels make everyday tasks easier, from getting questions answered to updating your policy.

Companies with high customer service scores and low complaint levels make everyday tasks easier, from getting questions answered to updating your policy. Easy-to-manage policies and helpful online tools. High ease of service scores show that policyholders can access documents, update information and handle billing without unnecessary friction.

High ease of service scores show that policyholders can access documents, update information and handle billing without unnecessary friction. Clear and flexible policy options. Insurers with strong policy offering scores typically provide good choices for term and whole life, plus features that help tailor coverage to your needs.

Insurers with strong policy offering scores typically provide good choices for term and whole life, plus features that help tailor coverage to your needs. A price that fits your long-term budget. Premiums can differ by hundreds of dollars a year. Comparing quotes helps you find strong value while keeping reliable coverage in place.

Premiums can differ by hundreds of dollars a year. Comparing quotes helps you find strong value while keeping reliable coverage in place. What other customers say. High trust, strong recommendations and customers planning to stay signal that people feel well supported by the company.

High trust, strong recommendations and customers planning to stay signal that people feel well supported by the company. A good match for your life stage. Some insurers perform better with young adults, while others excel for older shoppers or families. Aligning with the right company helps you get the best balance of cost, coverage and service.

How to get your best life insurance rate in 2026

Life insurance rates can differ a lot from one company to another, even when the coverage looks the same. Comparing prices helps you see what’s truly competitive for your age, health, and coverage needs, so you don’t end up paying more than you should. These steps can help you find a rate that feels fair and sustainable for the long term.

These small steps can add up to meaningful savings, especially over the decades you may hold a policy.

Compare quotes from at least three insurers. Every company evaluates risk differently, which means two insurers can give you very different prices for the same coverage. Shopping around is the simplest way to avoid overpaying.

Every company evaluates risk differently, which means two insurers can give you very different prices for the same coverage. Shopping around is the simplest way to avoid overpaying. Ask about accelerated underwriting. Many insurers offer no-exam approval for qualifying applicants. If you’re healthy, this can mean faster decisions and lower rates without the hassle of scheduling labs.

Many insurers offer no-exam approval for qualifying applicants. If you’re healthy, this can mean faster decisions and lower rates without the hassle of scheduling labs. Choose a coverage amount that fits your long-term budget. Policies only work if you can keep them. Look for a company whose premiums feel sustainable not just today but 10, 20, or 30 years from now.

Policies only work if you can keep them. Look for a company whose premiums feel sustainable not just today but 10, 20, or 30 years from now. Review your existing coverage before buying more. If you already have employer-provided life insurance, factor that into your total coverage needs so you don’t pay for more than necessary.

If you already have employer-provided life insurance, factor that into your total coverage needs so you don’t pay for more than necessary. Improve what you can control. Your health profile matters. Maintaining a healthy weight, managing blood pressure, quitting tobacco, and limiting nicotine or vaping can all help bring premiums down over time.

Your health profile matters. Maintaining a healthy weight, managing blood pressure, quitting tobacco, and limiting nicotine or vaping can all help bring premiums down over time. Match the policy type to your goals. Term life is usually the most affordable choice, especially for families looking for strong protection without a long-term financial commitment. Whole life and universal life cost more but offer permanent coverage — and should be chosen intentionally.

Term life is usually the most affordable choice, especially for families looking for strong protection without a long-term financial commitment. Whole life and universal life cost more but offer permanent coverage — and should be chosen intentionally. Ask about discounts. Some insurers offer savings for setting up autopay or paying annually as opposed to monthly.

What to take away from the 2026 life insurance rankings

Choosing a life insurance company is ultimately about finding a provider that your family can depend on.

The best life insurance companies in 2026 are Northwestern Mutual, Guardian Life, and New York Life. These insurers earned the highest scores for financial strength, customer experience, and low complaint levels — qualities that matter when you’re relying on a policy to protect your family for decades. While other companies offer strengths in value or ease of service, these three deliver the most consistent long-term performance.

If affordability is your priority, insurers like Corebridge Financial, Lincoln Financial, Pacific Life, and Transamerica offer lower-than-average premiums, though often with higher complaint levels or more mixed service scores.

The right company is the one that feels trustworthy, straightforward to work with, and sustainable for your budget so your coverage stays in place when it’s needed most.

Methodology

In 2025, Insure.com surveyed more than 2,000 insurance consumers through independent research firm Dynata. Customers named their life insurer and rated it on customer satisfaction, ease of service, policy offerings, billing, and their experience across different applicant types (seniors, middle-aged adults, young adults, people with pre-existing conditions, people who are overweight, and people who prefer no-exam coverage). We also asked whether they planned to keep their policy, would recommend their insurer, and trusted their insurer.

For insurers with enough survey responses, we added:

AM Best financial strength ratings, which measure a company’s ability to meet long-term obligations

which measure a company’s ability to meet long-term obligations NAIC complaint index scores, calculated using weighted complaint data based on each company’s annual written premium

calculated using weighted complaint data based on each company’s annual written premium Life insurance rate data from Compulife to assess overall pricing competitiveness, though this wasn’t included in the final score

With guidance from Prof. David Marlett, Ph.D., Managing Director of the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center at Appalachian State University, we applied the following weights to determine each company’s final score:

Customer survey: 60%

10% customer satisfaction

10% ease of service

10% policy offerings

10% likelihood to recommend

10% likelihood to renew

10% trust

AM Best: 25%

NAIC complaints: 15%

Each insurer received a rating between 0.5 and 5 stars, with 5 stars representing the highest performance.

FAQ: Best life insurance companies

How much life insurance do most people need?

Most people need enough life insurance to replace several years of income and cover major expenses like a mortgage, childcare, and education.

A common starting point is 10 to 15 times your annual income, but this can vary based on your family’s needs. Many experts also recommend using the DIME method, which adds up debt, income replacement, mortgage balance, and education costs. Combining both approaches gives you a clearer estimate based on your actual financial picture.

What’s the best age to buy life insurance?

The best time to buy life insurance is when you’re younger and healthier, because premiums are significantly lower. Rates rise each year you wait, and health changes can limit your options or require a medical exam. Even if you don’t have dependents yet, securing a small policy early can lock in affordable rates for decades. For families, buying coverage sooner ensures you’re protected during your highest-expense years.

Do I need a medical exam to buy life insurance?

Not always. Many insurers now offer accelerated underwriting, which lets healthy applicants qualify for coverage without a medical exam. You’ll still answer health questions, and your records may be reviewed, but the process is usually faster and simpler. Applicants with certain medical conditions may still need an exam to get the best possible rate.

Does life insurance ever expire?

Term life insurance expires at the end of the term you choose, such as 10, 20, or 30 years. When the term ends, your coverage stops unless you renew or convert the policy to permanent life insurance. Permanent policies, like whole life or universal life, don’t expire as long as you pay the premiums. Choosing between term and permanent depends on how long you need coverage and what fits your budget.

Why do I need life insurance?

You need life insurance to protect the people who rely on you financially if you pass away. The payout can help cover everyday expenses, keep your household stable, and ensure major goals, like staying in your home or funding education, stay on track. It also replaces lost income, which is often the biggest financial shock families face after an unexpected death. In short, life insurance provides a financial safety net during one of the most difficult moments a family can experience.

Who should be covered by life insurance?

Anyone whose absence would create a financial burden for loved ones should be covered by life insurance. This typically includes primary earners, stay-at-home parents, partners who share expenses, and caregivers whose work would be costly to replace. It can also apply to people supporting aging parents, children with long-term needs, or anyone else who depends on them. The goal is to make sure the people you care about have financial stability when they need it most.

