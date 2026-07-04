Morocco beats World Cup co-host Canada 3-0 to make it to the quarterfinals

By Patrick Sung Cuadrado, CNN

(CNN) — Morocco beat Canada 3-0 in Houston on Saturday to become the first team at the World Cup to progress to the quarterfinals.

Two goals from Azzedine Ounahi in the 50th and 82nd minutes and one from Soufiane Rahimi at the death made the difference for the Atlas Lions, who will go on to play the winner of France and Paraguay in Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

With the win, Morocco continues its great form at major tournaments, having made the 2022 World Cup semifinals and being – controversially – named African champion earlier this year.

To many, the result would seem a bit unfair to Canada as it seemed to be holding the reins for much of the contest, though as many aficionados of the Beautiful Game can attest, domination of a game – but failing to convert your chances – can sometimes result in the most painful of losses.

Early Canada control

Despite star Alphonso Davies starting the match on the bench, Canada began the game brightly, pressing Morocco very successfully and threatening its goal frequently throughout the first quarter of the match.

Canada’s Tani Oluwaseyi had a great chance to take an early lead in the 11th minute after Les Rouges forced a turnover through a high press and the Villarreal forward produced a great turn to go through on goal, but his shot was fantastically saved by Morocco’s Yassine Bounou.

Making matters worse for the Atlas Lions, star midfielder Ismael Saibari – who recently signed a deal to join European giant Bayern Munich – left the pitch injured in the 23rd minute with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

The hydration break brought some respite for Morocco and it produced its first attempt of the match in the 29th minute though Soufiane Rahimi’s shot was easily saved by Maxime Crepeau.

The match rhythm stayed the same until the 39th minute when Achraf Hakimi pushed Canada’s Richie Laryea in the back following a failed Morocco attack, sparking a bit of a tussle which resulted in yellow cards from referee Michael Oliver for both players involved.

The incident seemed to spark a bit of life into Morocco as its best passages of play happened afterwards, with Canada seeming to lose a step after starting so well. Slightly before halftime though, Bilal El Khannouss was cautioned, becoming the fourth Moroccan player – and sixth overall in the match – to be shown a yellow in the first half.

Second half blues for Les Rouges

The second half began much as the first period ended with Canada in control and Morocco seeming aimless, but things changed almost in an instant.

Against the run of play, the Atlas Lions won a free kick near the corner of the box after Luc De Fougerolles was booked for a cynical challenge. Hakimi took the resultant free kick, playing it to Ounahi in front of the box, and the midfielder curled the ball into the bottom right corner to make it 1-0.

The match opened up after the goal and Morocco began to assert itself, though Canada continued its efforts to look for a goal.

Les Rouges called for a penalty after Tajon Buchanan was taken down in the Moroccan box by Redouane Halhal, but the assistant referee raised his flag for offside, negating any potential controversy that could have ensued with referee Oliver’s decision.

It was much of the same until the 76th minute when Stephen Eustáquio was pulled down just outside of the box, giving Canada a free kick on the edge of the area, but Jonathan David sent his effort sailing over the crossbar.

Les Rouges kept pushing for the equalizer though, as Buchanan shot a swerving and dipping effort from distance, forcing a good save from Bounou.

But Morocco put the game away in the 82nd minute on an impressive counterattack. Real Madrid attacker Brahim Díaz went into the right side of the box, dragging two defenders with him before laying the ball back to Ounahi to clinically score his brace.

The final score was almost padded three minutes later as Rahimi’s header on the break clanged down off the crossbar, but stopped just short of crossing the goal line.

But Morocco eventually got its third of the night with Rahimi shooting across goal past Crepeau to put a flourish on the Atlas Lions’ performance.

The-CNN-Wire

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