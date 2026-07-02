How you decide which of more than 30 soccer jerseys to wear to your team’s World Cup game

By Will Edmonds, CNN

(CNN) — In the summer of ‘96, as a 14-year-old English kid in love with soccer and in awe of the UEFA European Championship on home soil, I saved up and bought my first England jersey: the now classic, Umbro Euro ‘96 white home kit.

Ever since, every World Cup and Euros has meant at least one addition to my collection – often retros, sometimes a goalie kit, occasionally a training or a travel top, and maybe a bonus t-shirt to take the edge off.

Thirty years later, I have nearly enough England gear to wear something different every day of the World Cup.

Fortunately, the shift in fashion from baggy 90’s fits to the looser silhouettes of the 2000’s and 2010’s and finally to the snug athletic cut of the 2020’s has negatively correlated with my ever expanding waistline. So, as I have gotten bigger, my kits have not. Any further physical inflation could result in every single shirt immediately and simultaneously becoming obsolescent – come back here in four years’ time for the 2030 World Cup update.

Despite all this, I’ve never actually worn one of this memorabilia to an England match.

That changed this summer.

With England’s Round of 32 match against DR Congo taking place in Atlanta – my home since 2007 – and a ticket in hand, I was presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: watching my country in a World Cup knockout game in person.

Naturally, this presented a dilemma: What should I wear to the biggest game of my life?

Simply choosing my favorite was not an option. They’re all my favorites, just as people with children say about their kids. Although, like some of you, I too secretly prefer some over others. But for this, I used a rigorous process of elimination.

First, no t-shirts, practice or travel kits. This was a special occasion.

Equally, no special editions or never-worn jerseys. Out went the 1989 baby blue third kit and the 1990 homage black-out, and the red from the same year, perhaps best known for being worn by Jay in “The Inbetweeners” movie.

Equally, while I love a goalie kit, in particular the psychedelic monstrosity that was the Euro ‘96 David Seaman top, I felt these would be inappropriate for such an auspicious occasion – like wearing your favorite Simpsons tie to a wedding. So, gone were the goalie kits.

A small note though: My friend who has the tickets (thank you for inviting me, Melissa. Thank you, thank you!), DID choose to wear my ‘96 Seaman goalie kit because, in her words, “it’s rare and cool.” Both of which are unequivocally true.

There are certain kits that hold bad memories. Paul Gascoine’s tears come to mind, while wearing the white home kit in the 1990 World Cup semifinal loss to Germany.

Or the Euro ‘96 away gray, featured in another heartbreaking semifinal loss to the Germans.

Or when Frank Lampard, sporting the 2010 World Cup red, had his totally legitimate goal disallowed against Germany in yet another brutal World Cup defeat.

In fact, I went ahead and eliminated all shirts worn in losses to Germany as well as the 1986 white World Cup kit worn against Argentina during Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God.”

When it came to color, the 1990 blue is often listed among Three Lions fans’ favorite jerseys, but for such a big game, I felt only white or red was appropriate.

According to a quick Google search and emphatically supported by a lifetime of gut feelings, England is better in red with a win record of around 79% compared to 75% in white.

So, I went with red.

This left two options: the Euro 2004 Beckham No. 7 shirt or the 1966 World Cup Bobby Moore No. 6.

Without wanting any game day repeats, I needed to keep the 1966 red available for the final, leaving just one shirt for the occasion.

England’s red away kit from the 2004 European Championship, worn in its 4-2 group stage win over Croatia, with Beckham No. 7 on the back.

Perfect! And it all worked out with the Three Lions making a comeback to win 2-1 over Congo.

It’s coming home. Well, at least, to my home.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.