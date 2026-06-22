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Dusty May to leave Michigan to become head coach of the Dallas Mavericks

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Published 7:42 am

By Dana O’Neil, CNN

(CNN) — Dusty May, who coached Michigan’s men’s basketball team to a national title in April, is leaving the school to become the next head coach of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, according to a source close to the program.

May leaves Ann Arbor after two seasons with a 64-13 record, a Big Ten tournament championship, a regular season Big Ten championship and the program’s first national title since 1989.

ESPN was first to report on the impending hire.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

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